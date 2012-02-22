Group gathers in Miner to talk healthcare reform

A Bootheel healthcare group wants you to know what healthcare reform means for you and your family.

The Bootheel Healthy Start Regional Consortium hosted a meeting at the Miner Convention Center on Wednesday.

The meeting offered insight into the new federal healthcare laws that were passed in April of 2010.

Federal health officials spoke about the coverage provided by the new laws.

"The preventive screenings that are now available, particularly those who are seniors to the population and people who have Medicare as a health insurance: Free mammogram's, colonoscopies, and a free annual wellness exam," said Capt. Jose Belardo with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The seminar was available to healthcare providers, social service agencies and the general public.

