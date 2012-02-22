Sikeston man charged with rape, child molestation of young girl

A Sikeston man faces rape and child molestation charges.

Jerry W. Decker, 34, of Sikeston is charged with 10 counts of forcible rape, 10 counts of statutory rape, and 5 counts of child molestation in the first degree. His bond is set at $150,000.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the sexual assaults took place during a three year period with the last incident in the summer of 2011.

The majority of the incidents occurred at a Sikeston home while the female victim was between the ages of 11 and 13, according to the sheriff's office.



The Missouri Department of Children's Services and the Beacon Health Center worked closely with the Scott County Sheriff's Office to conduct a thorough investigation.

Decker is in custody in the State of Texas on an unrelated charge.

A hold will be placed on Decker and he will be transported back to the State of Missouri to face the his new charges.

