Pinckneyville murder defendant's bench trial continued until April

A teenage defendant charged in a Pinckneyville murder had his bench trial continued to April.

Robbie Mueller is one of three teenagers charged in the death of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens. She was found in Beaucoup Creek in July 2010. Police say Stephens was shot and strangled.

The defendant's motion was ordered by Circuit Judge Richard Aguirre. Mueller's bench trial on Wednesday will be continued from the original date of February 23 to Thursday, April 26 at 9 a.m., according to court documents.

According to papers filed in court, the continuance was because of Mueller's attorney's "medical problems" that would prohibit his court participation until April.

