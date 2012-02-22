AP Exclusive: National meth lab busts up in 2011 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

AP Exclusive: National meth lab busts up in 2011

By JIM SALTER
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An Associated Press survey of the nation's top methamphetamine-producing states shows national lab seizures rose again last year.

The survey confirmed that Missouri regained the top spot for lab seizures in 2011 with nearly 3,000 busts. It also found that Tennessee came in second with almost 1,700, followed by Indiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Federal data the AP obtained this week from the Drug Enforcement Administration appeared to show meth lab seizures remained about even during the past two years. But totals from the states surveyed by AP are higher.

The numbers combined indicate nationwide meth lab seizures actually rose at least 8.3% in 2011 compared to 2010.

The AP polled the states after determining that several had not yet reported full-year data to the DEA.

