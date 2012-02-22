Gas prices expected to rise sharply by the weekend

Drivers beware: Gas prices have been rising and are expected to go even higher.

According to a report from GasBuddy.com, the price for a gallon of gasoline is expected to rise as much as five to twenty cents by the weekend.

Senior Petrolum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says a refinery fire in Washington State is rising gas prices as much as 30-45 cents per gallon Wednesday in parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

U.S. retail gasoline prices are at the highest level ever for this time of year, and analysts say the national average could hit $4.25 per gallon ($1.12 a liter) by late April.

A four-day rise in oil prices stalled Wednesday following a weak report on Chinese manufacturing and lingering concerns about Greece's bailout.

