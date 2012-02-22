Semi hauling avocados overturns in Ky.

A semi-truck hauling avocados overturned Wednesday in Lyon County, according to the Ky. Transportation Cabinet.

Transportation officials say it happened on Western Kentucky Parkway/Interstate 69 at mile marker two.

Safe Patrol on the scene says the crash site has one lane of traffic eastbound on the WK/I-69 at the 2 mile marker until the site was cleared around 7:30 p.m.



The truck was hauling fresh avocados in boxes. Officials say the semi hit about 300 feet of guard rail, then rolled and crashed on the right of way.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.





