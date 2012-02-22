Bill would allow guns in workplace parking lots

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he expects lawmakers to pass a bill this year to force businesses to allow workers to store firearms in vehicles parked on company lots, though he doesn't expect the measure to be as broad as originally introduced in the Legislature.

Haslam told reporters after a speech to the Tennessee Hospital Association on Wednesday that his administration is hoping to find a balance between gun rights and property rights that will be acceptable to the competing positions of Second Amendment advocates and business associations.

The current version of the bill supported by the National Rifle Association would apply to both private businesses and public institutions. The measure would also cover any "lawful firearm owner," not just to those with state-issued handgun carry permits.

