Quinn sets April 17 deadline for IL pension plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn says Illinois must act now on fixing government pension systems, but he isn't proposing a solution.

In his budget address, the Democratic governor is leaving that to a special panel. He says it must come up with a plan by April 17.

Quinn says in the prepared text of Wednesday's speech that he considers every possible solution to be on the table.

Government pension systems in Illinois are about $83 billion short of having the money they'll ultimately need for paying pensions. State government must contribute more and more money each year, leaving little to spend on other important needs.

