Mo. attorney general seeks $3M to remodel offices - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. attorney general seeks $3M to remodel offices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office is proposing to use money from consumer fraud cases to renovate its office space.

A proposal before the Legislature would spend nearly $3.2 million to remodel two floors of the Broadway State Office Building used by staff for Attorney General Chris Koster.

Koster, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the remodeling won't be fancy and is intended to make the facilities equivalent to a modest law office. The remodeling would remove a low ceiling, replace worn carpet and cubicles and improve the heating and cooling system.

But Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, questioned whether it is a wise use of money to remodel an office while the state is considering cuts to higher education and other programs because of a budget shortfall.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly