Mo. attorney general seeks $3M to remodel offices

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri attorney general's office is proposing to use money from consumer fraud cases to renovate its office space.

A proposal before the Legislature would spend nearly $3.2 million to remodel two floors of the Broadway State Office Building used by staff for Attorney General Chris Koster.

Koster, a Democrat, said Wednesday that the remodeling won't be fancy and is intended to make the facilities equivalent to a modest law office. The remodeling would remove a low ceiling, replace worn carpet and cubicles and improve the heating and cooling system.

But Republican Sen. Will Kraus, of Lee's Summit, questioned whether it is a wise use of money to remodel an office while the state is considering cuts to higher education and other programs because of a budget shortfall.

