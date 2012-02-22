LIVE VIDEO: Quinn to propose closing prisons in grim IL budget

By CHRISTOPHER WILLS

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn is set to propose shuttering 14 major state facilities, including two prisons, and making deep cuts to most state agencies and programs when he unveils his budget proposal.

Quinn is scheduled to unveil his budget plan Wednesday afternoon. But aides said that on two big spending issues - Medicaid and pensions - Quinn will not offer concrete plans. Quinn's aides said he will lay out possible approaches and then work with lawmakers and others to negotiate a solution.

Quinn's plan to close prisons, including the supermax prison at Tamms, was already drawing fire for its likely effects on Illinois' already overcrowded system.

Six inmate halfway houses, two juvenile prisons and four mental institutions would also be cut under Quinn's plan.

