Son accused of shooting father in family feud released from jail

Police say a father is accused of running over his daughter with a vehicle in Hurst, then driving to Royalton where he was shot by his son. The daughter and father have major injuries. Police arrested the son.

A Royalton man accused of shooting his father after his father allegedly ran over his daughter with a pickup truck will not face charges.

Franklin County States Attorney Owen Evans says Dennis Hahn Jr. has been released from jail.

No charges have been filed.

No charges have been filed in Franklin County against Hahn, Sr. either.

According to police, the violent family feud started when Hahn Sr. allegedly ran over his daughter with a pickup truck at her home in Hurst on Monday.

After that, officers say he drove to his son's home in Royalton where the two got into a heated argument.

Investigators say it was all sparked because Hahn's kids allegedly wouldn't let him help with a construction project.

Tuesday, Hahn Sr. remained in critical condition.

His daughter was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

