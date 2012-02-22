Does it Work Wednesday: Orgreenic Skillet

Kendra Williams is ready to "crack" open the claims made by makers of Orgreenic nonstick skillet. No butter, oil or grease is needed to cook in it, but Does it Work?

We first fried an egg in the Orgreenic and an egg in an expensive, nonstick skillet to compare. We did not use cooking spray in the regular skillet, and as expected, the egg stuck to that pan. However, no issues with Orgreenic. The egg slides around just like in the commercial.

However, we wonder does an egg normally do that? So, we use cooking spray in the regular skillet this time. The egg does slide around like in the Orgreenic, but we remember the Orgreenic pan does not have any oil or cooking spray in it, making it the healthier alternative. We did treat the skillet with heated oil beforehand, then wiped it out, as the directions say.

We also did not have any issues with pasta sauce burning, as seen in the commercial. The Orgreenic skillet washes easily, although it is not recommended for use in your dishwasher.

"I like this skillet. I just wish I knew how long it will hold up. I wonder if we'll eventually have to use cooking spray in it. I'd still buy it though," said Kendra.

So, the unknown factor is just enough for us to serve up a good grade B+ on this Does it Work test. We bought our skillet for $20 at Sikeston Walmart.

