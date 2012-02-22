Does it Work? Live on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, February 22

For many of us today will possibly be the nicest so far this year. Mild and sunny is what Brian is hinting at this morning. However, this morning we are seeing some strong thunderstorms in the Bootheel. Watch Brian and Laura's forecast on The Breakfast Show this morning for the very latest as its happening.

Also this morning, Tyler is digging deeper into speculation that Illinois Governor Quinn will propose closing the Tamms supermax prison in Alexander County. Quinn will give his recommendation later today at noon in his annual budget address.

We also have new information this morning on a crash that killed a pedestrian walking on North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau last night.

And looking ahead, we'll be previewing the GOP debate in Arizona tonight.

At 5 this morning we'll show you some pretty disturbing video - that is if you're a Bud Light beer fan. A full semi truck of beer ended up in a Florida canal yesterday.

Then at 5:15 we'll take you out to Springfield, Missouri. That's where there's a gastro pub just voted as the best British restaurant anywhere in the world (outside of Britain).

If you can watch at 5:45 you'll see why some researchers say rap music is good for your health even if you don't like rap music!

Then, at 6 a.m., Stephanie is in with some 'caught on tape' stories for us. They include a hit and run where a person ran down two other people!

This morning Lauren is testing one of the most recently advertised infomercial products - the Orgreenic pan! Does this green skillet have what it takes to defend its maker's claims of having nothing stick to it? Lauren gets the help of a local woman and puts it to the Does it Work Wednesday test at 6:15 this morning.

I hope you can join us this morning for The Breakfast Show. So far, thankfully, there have been no noticeable aftershocks from yesterday's quake... let's all keep our collective fingers crossed!

