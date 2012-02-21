5 injured in wreck near Malden

Five people have moderate injuries after two vehicles crashed Tuesday evening near Malden.

It happened at 5:20 p.m. on Hwy. 25 at the edge of Malden city limits, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, a vehicle driven by 16-year-old William Morris of Malden pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Bobby Jennings.

Jennings' 1991 Ford hit Morris' vehicle in the right side.

Morris and one of his passengers, 17-year-old Jordan Walker, were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Taylor Robertson, 16, was also riding in Morris' vehicle. She went to Dexter Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

Bobby Jennings, and his passenger, 57-year-old Linda Jennings were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol reports Bobby and Linda Jennings did have on their seatbelts.

However, the crash report lists unknown as to whether the three teenagers were wearing their seatbelts.

