Name of woman hit, killed in Cape Girardeau released

The Cape Girardeau County coroner has released the name of a woman hit and killed while walking on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says Connie Lang, 50, of Cape Girardeau County died after she was hit by a car Tuesday evening after being hit by a car in the 2100 block of North Kingshighway.

An ambulance took the woman to the emergency room with serious injuries. According to police, a Chevy Malibu with Nebraska plates hit the woman around 6:30 p.m., as she was walking from the east side of Kingshighway to the west near the Super 8 Motel.

The impact threw the woman onto the hood of the vehicle and the windshield.

The driver's name is not being released, but police say he is a 58-year-old Cape Girardeau man. Police took him away from the scene, but he was not arrested. Wednesday morning, police say he will not face any charges and he is not in custody.

