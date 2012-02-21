Woman wakes from nap to find strange man in her home

It was a rude awakening for one woman in Cape Girardeau Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on south Benton Street in Cape, where a bed-ridden woman says when woke up from an afternoon nap and saw a strange man inside her home.

The woman told police the intruder saw her, then ran.

Police searched the neighborhood for the man after he ran out of the house.

Cape Girardeau Police are asking you to call them if you have any information.

