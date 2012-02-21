GSA receives final payment for old federal building in Cape Girardeau

The sale is final.

Now, we're just waiting for the deed to be filed, to find out who bought the old federal building in Cape Girardeau.

A spokeswoman for the General Services Administration says the agency received final payment on the building Tuesday.

It sold at auction for $325,000.

The new owner must now record the deed in Jackson, and then that information will be made public.

