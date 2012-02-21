Semi carrying cat litter crashes in Ballard County

A semi crash on US 60 in Ballard County is blocking traffic.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a semi crashed on US 60 near Borden Road between Wickliffe and Barlow about two miles east of Wickliffe.

The truck is loaded with cat litter, according to KYTC.

The road is expected to be blocked for about four hours.

No word on any injuries.



