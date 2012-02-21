Semi carrying cat litter crashes in Ballard County

A semi crash on US 60 in Ballard County is blocking traffic.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a semi crashed on US 60 near Borden Road between Wickliffe and Barlow about two miles east of Wickliffe.
The truck is loaded with cat litter, according to KYTC.
The road is expected to be blocked for about four hours.
No word on any injuries.
Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.
Violent unrest ongoing in the island nation of Haiti over rising fuel prices has families in the Heartland feeling anxious about loved one who just arrived for a mission trip there.
Violent unrest ongoing in the island nation of Haiti over rising fuel prices has families in the Heartland feeling anxious about loved one who just arrived for a mission trip there.
Two injured in a bicycle-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky. on Monday, July 9.
Two injured in a bicycle-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky. on Monday, July 9.
President Donald Trump nominated the influential conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump nominated the influential conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Grant Dade says scattered thunderstorms will hang around through the early evening hours.
Grant Dade says scattered thunderstorms will hang around through the early evening hours.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Dept held its second Women's self-defense class on Monday, July 9.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Dept held its second Women's self-defense class on Monday, July 9.