No pay walk away: Cape Girardeau Police look for suspected shoplifter

He may have been getting ready for a good time, but Cape Girardeau Police say he forgot one important stop--the checkout line.

Officers released a still image from a security camera at Schnucks Tuesday afternoon, after they say a customer grabbed four cases of beer and a package of cigars, then walked out without paying.

Lieutenant Rick Price says it happened around 12:30 p.m.

The suspect, described by Price as a white male in his late teens or early 20s, put four cases of Bud Light bottles into his cart, along with a pack of Swisher Sweets Cigars.

Price says the suspect walked past "all points of payment" and out the door to a waiting Chevy Blazer.

A store clerk reportedly followed the man out and confronted him.

Price says the suspect refused to come back in and the vehicle drove off.

It's described as a late 80s model Blazer, maroon to dark red in the back, dirty white or light gray in the center, and dark blue in the front.

The suspect reportedly wore a dark zip up hoodie, and a St. Louis Cardinals ball cap.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact Cape Girardeau Police at 573-335-6621, ext. 3.

