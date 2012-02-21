Poplar Bluff man injured after semi overturns in Alexander County

A Poplar Bluff man was injured in a truck tractor semi-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

Illinois State Police say it happened at 2:40 a.m. with the combination vehicles was trying to exit I-57 at milepost one. The semi overturned on the curve.

Wayne O. Brown, 74, of Poplar Bluff was taken to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with non-life threatening injuries by Pulaski County EMS.



Brown was wearing his seatbelt.

No citations were issued.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.