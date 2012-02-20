Poplar Bluff Police look for man after shot fired into vehicle

Poplar Bluff Police are looking for a man accused of shooting at two people in a car Monday afternoon.

Myson Brunson, 20, of Poplar Bluff is accused of shooting at Cameron Cook, 23, and Dominique Jones, 21 while they sat in a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police say Cook and Jones were in a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Hart Street when a white passenger vehicle pulled alongside their vehicle around 4:30 p.m.



A passenger in the white vehicle is accused of firing a single round at them.

The round shattered a passenger side window, passed through the passenger compartment of the vehicle where they sat, broke a window in a residence, and lodged in a wall in the residence.

The white vehicle left the scene.

No one was injured.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Myson Brunson.

Anyone with information related to this investigation, or the whereabouts of Brunson, is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department as soon as possible.

