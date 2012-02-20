Teen accused of stabbing mom, girl, leading police on chase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen accused of stabbing mom, girl, leading police on chase

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
DONGOLA, IL (KFVS) -

A 16-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his mother and his ex-girlfriend's sister, then leading police on a high speed chase Monday evening in Union County.

Police say the teen got into an argument with his mom in Dongola around 6 p.m.

He is accused of stabbing his mother in the neck, then driving to another house in Dongola and stabbing his ex-girlfriend's sister.

Then, police say he led them on a high speed chase on Hwy. 51 to Anna where a Union County Sheriff's deputy had to ram the vehicle to stop the chase on Orange Street.

The teen is in custody. The teen was taken to a Union County hospital to be checked out and then will be taken back to the Union County Sheriff's Office for questioning.

As of 2 a.m. Tuesday, Union County Sheriff's Department says the mother has been released from a local hospital and the teen victim is still being treated. 

Police say the boy was just released from juvenile detention a week and a half ago in connection with several auto burglaries and a break in at a hardware store.

