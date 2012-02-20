Coroner releases name of woman in death investigation in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County coroner released the name of a woman who was found dead in a trailer home in Cape Girardeau Monday.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner is investigating the death of Laurie Homan, 55, of Cape Girardeau.

He says an autopsy is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.



Clifton says Homan was found fully clothed in the bathroom at 555 N. Spring Street Trailer 40 in Cape Girardeau.

He says he has no reason to believe the cause of death is anything other than natural causes, but is investigating to be sure.

"At this point we think it's only a natural death but we don't know that for sure," said Clifton. "We're still investigating we're going to take the body in a few minutes to the county morgue for more examinations and probably an autopsy tomorrow."

Cape Girardeau Police were also on the scene. They searched the mailbox and Chevy pickup truck outside the home.

Neighbors say a man also lived in the home, and say the couple was nice when they would see them around the neighborhood.

