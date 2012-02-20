Wappapello woman accused of hitting firehouse after chase

A police chase ended Monday morning when a woman from Wappapello crashed into an Ohio firehouse.

It started in Union Township.

State police say Michele G. Pyle, 45, of Wappapello, MO, took off during a traffic stop on Interstate 275 in Clermont County.

The woman continued to lead police on a chase for about 15 miles, to Sharonville, where Sharonville police deployed stop sticks, causing her right two tires to go flat.

The woman ended up crashing into the Sharonville firehouse at the end of Chester Road.

The garage door has a dent and the woman's car also had minor damage, but no one was hurt.

State police say Pyle was taken to the hospital for observation.

The reason Pyle ran from the state trooper is still under investigation.

