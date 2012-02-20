Murder charges filed after victim in home invasion dies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murder charges filed after victim in home invasion dies

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Edwin Russell III (Source: Graves County Jail) Edwin Russell III (Source: Graves County Jail)
James Kirby (Source: Graves County Jail) James Kirby (Source: Graves County Jail)
Richard Phipps (Source: McCracken County Jail) Richard Phipps (Source: McCracken County Jail)

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

Three men arrested after a home invasion in Graves County on Feb. 16 now face murder charges after one of the victims died.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Richard Jett died Sunday afternoon.

Jett and his wife Sharon of Mayfield were shot after police say a large amount of gunfire was exchanged in their home Thursday.

Authorities call it a random act of violence.

Richard Jett reportedly answered the door of his home around midnight Thursday when three men wearing masks barged inside, shooting Jett and his wife.

Sharon Jett shot back, hitting one of the intruders in the hand.

Two others, including a child, were in the home at the time but were not hurt.

Three men were arrested after the home invasion. The suspects are James Kirby, 25, Richard Phipps, 40, and Edwin Russell III, 29, all of Hopkinsville.

Kirby and Phipps are charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary 1st degree, and robbery 1st degree.

Russell is charged with complicity to murder.

Bond for all three suspects is set at $1 million each.

