Police: Father ran over daughter, son shot father

A Royalton man accused of shooting his father after his father allegedly ran over his daughter with a pickup truck will not face charges.

Dennis J. Hahn, 55, of Royalton is accused of ramming a gate across the driveway and hitting a parked vehicle at home of his daughter and son-in-law with his pickup truck.

Police say a father is accused of running over his daughter with a pickup truck in Hurst, then driving to Royalton where he was shot by his son.

It started around 10:15 a.m. when Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says police received a report of shots fired at 424 Gosnell Road just south of Hurst.

Hahn then got out of the truck and fired five to six rounds from a large caliber handgun into the home while people were inside. No one was injured.

Then, Hahn went to the front door and started beating the door with a handgun, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

Hahn's son-in-law, James Halleran, 27, opened the door and that's when police say Hahn hit Halleran in the forehead with the barrel of the gun.



Hahn got back into his truck and hit his daughter, 33-year-old Mary A. Halleran who came outside. Mary Halleran was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Hahn left the scene in his truck and drove to Royalton where he got out of the truck at 1018 Chamness Road.



That's when Hahn's son, 37-year-old Dennis L. Hahn Jr. 37, or rural Royalton is accused of shooting him around 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Hahn Sr. was taken to a local hospital with major injuries and had surgery for multiple gunshot wounds.



Hann's wife had already learned of what happened at her daughter's home and got into the same truck her husband had just got out of and drove back to the home on Gosnell Road.

Hahn Jr. was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail. He is tentatively charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.



Two weapons were recovered in Franklin County.



