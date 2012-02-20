Man badly burned in fire after barricading himself in house

Chester firefighters battled an early morning fire Monday after a man barricaded himself in his home and set it on fire.

According to the Chester Fire Department, a man barricaded himself in his home at 818 Valley Street after domestic dispute. The fire chief says the man set the home on fire. Firefighters got a call at 2:19 a.m.

Chester Police Chief Don McKinney says Thomas Beil, 36, of Chester started the fire in an upstairs bedroom. McKinney says the man jumped out a window and landed on a carport.

Police shot Bell with bean bags to get him under control.

The man's wife and three children were able to get out of the house OK.

Bell was airlifted to a St. John's Mercy Burn Center in St. Louis with life threatening burns.

Chief McKinney says Beil will be in the hospital for some time with burng to 50 percent of his body. He is in critical condition.



Charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated arson are pending.

The home is a complete loss.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.