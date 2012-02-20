Plane makes emergency landing at Southern Illinois Airport

An airplane made an emergency landing Monday morning at the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro after the landing gear malfunctioned.

A Southern Illinois University student and instructor were on a Cessna 182 RG aircraft.

Officials with the Southern Illinois Airport say the left side landing gear would not lower.

The pair landed the plane in a grassy area at the airport.

"It actually landed in 200 feet which means that that was the entire roll, short for a landing, but obviously had a lot of drag on it because it landed on the belly of the airplane," said Dr. David A. NewMyer, SIU Professor and Chair Aviation Management and Flight. "So they came in and landed and stopped and exited the airplane quickly."



Crews were on standby. No one was injured.

The plane has several thousand dollars worth of damage.



