Name released of man killed in shootout with police

The St. Francois County coroner has released the name of the man killed Monday in a shootout with police in Farmington.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin says Callion Hamblin, 32, died from gunshot wounds. An autopsy is underway Tuesday.



According to the Farmington Chief of Police Rick Baker, law enforcement shot and killed the 32-year-old Farmington man around 2 a.m.

Police say the man was wanted for not showing up to court on a drug possession charge.

Bail bondsmen, along with Farmington Police, St. Francois County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol found the suspect by tracking his cell phone.

On Sunday a bail bondsman located the suspect in an apartment on the south side of Farmington. The bondsman called police for backup and three officers assisted the bondsman as they tried to get the suspect at the apartment.

But, according to the chief, the suspect was able to run from the apartment and the bail bondsman chased him on foot. At this point the chief says the suspect fired back and was able to get away near H Highway.

Police then contacted AT&T and asked that the suspect's cell phone be pinged to find his location. It was not until around 1:30 Monday morning when they found him at the USA Drug store.

"They told our department that he was barricaded in an apartment in the southeast portion of our town with a weapon," said Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker. "When three officers arrived at this apartment complex, we saw the suspect who was are familiar with running from the apartment with the bail bonding agents behind him. They heard a shot fired by the suspect. And they looked for the suspect, but lost him in the area of H Highway.



Police say the Hamblin was at the USA Drug store near the corner of Karsch and Washington when officers from all departments confronted him.

Chief Baker says he was armed and they told him to put his gun down. According to police, Hamblin then raised his gun in the air and began to fire. Officers from all departments then returned fire hitting the suspect. The suspect later died from his injuries.

Police say during the shootout St. Francois County Deputy Don Smith was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. He has been released from the hospital.



Chief Baker said Hamblin has been on the run for at least three weeks.

