Name released of man killed in shootout with police - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Name released of man killed in shootout with police

FARMINGTON, MO (KFVS) -

The St. Francois County coroner has released the name of the man killed Monday in a shootout with police in Farmington.

St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin says Callion Hamblin, 32, died from gunshot wounds. An autopsy is underway Tuesday.

According to the Farmington Chief of Police Rick Baker, law enforcement shot and killed the 32-year-old Farmington man around 2 a.m.

Police say the man was wanted for not showing up to court on a drug possession charge.

Bail bondsmen, along with Farmington Police, St. Francois County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol found the suspect by tracking his cell phone.

On Sunday a bail bondsman located the suspect in an apartment on the south side of Farmington. The bondsman called police for backup and three officers assisted the bondsman as they tried to get the suspect at the apartment.

But, according to the chief, the suspect was able to run from the apartment and the bail bondsman chased him on foot. At this point the chief says the suspect fired back and was able to get away near H Highway.

Police then contacted AT&T and asked that the suspect's cell phone be pinged to find his location. It was not until around 1:30 Monday morning when they found him at the USA Drug store.

"They told our department that he was barricaded in an apartment in the southeast portion of our town with a weapon," said Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker.  "When three officers arrived at this apartment complex, we saw the suspect who was are familiar with running from the apartment with the bail bonding agents behind him.  They heard a shot fired by the suspect.  And they looked for the suspect, but lost him in the area of H Highway.

Police say the Hamblin was at the USA Drug store near the corner of Karsch and Washington when officers from all departments confronted him.

Chief Baker says he was armed and they told him to put his gun down. According to police, Hamblin then raised his gun in the air and began to fire. Officers from all departments then returned fire hitting the suspect. The suspect later died from his injuries.

Police say during the shootout St. Francois County Deputy Don Smith was shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.  He has been released from the hospital.

Chief Baker said Hamblin has been on the run for at least three weeks.

If you have any pictures or video involving this story, please send them to cnews@kfvs12.com or go here to upload them to Heartland News. You can also use the Heartland News app to upload pictures, video and news tips to the newsroom. 

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly