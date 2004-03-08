Family and Friends Pay Respect

By: Ryan Tate

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Hundreds of people filled a Poplar Bluff church Monday to memorialize the lives of Michael, Rebecca and James Patrick Hargon.

The family was murdered back in February, but investigators didn't find the three people until March 1st. Their cousin, Earnest Lee Hargon, faces three counts of capital murder. "Just the outpouring of love and prayers, we just can't say enough about the community and how they treated us at this time," Bill Hirtz said. Bill is Rebecca Hargon's father. "We have so many friends who want to share this with us, and they wanted closure and this is closure," Linda Hirtz said. Linda is Rebecca Hargon's mother.

Every seat of Sacred Heart Church in Poplar Bluff was filled. People stood in the back of the church and in the stairwells trying to see and hear the ceremony. One of the speakers was Father Daniel Hirtz, Rebecca's Uncle. "I baptized her, married her and buried her."

But when it comes to punishment for his niece's alleged killer, and religious relative wants to see punishment, but not an "eye for an eye." "The only just thing for him [Earnest Lee Hargon] and society, is for him to be put away for the rest of his life," Hirtz said. "I don't agree anyone should get the death penalty. Most of our family, which is extensive, says the death penalty is not the way to go in this case."