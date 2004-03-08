Family and Friends Pay Respect
By: Ryan Tate
POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- Hundreds of people filled a Poplar Bluff church Monday to memorialize the lives of Michael, Rebecca and James Patrick Hargon.
The family was murdered back in February, but investigators didn't find the three people until March 1st. Their cousin, Earnest Lee Hargon, faces three counts of capital murder. "Just the outpouring of love and prayers, we just can't say enough about the community and how they treated us at this time," Bill Hirtz said. Bill is Rebecca Hargon's father. "We have so many friends who want to share this with us, and they wanted closure and this is closure," Linda Hirtz said. Linda is Rebecca Hargon's mother.
Every seat of Sacred Heart Church in Poplar Bluff was filled. People stood in the back of the church and in the stairwells trying to see and hear the ceremony. One of the speakers was Father Daniel Hirtz, Rebecca's Uncle. "I baptized her, married her and buried her."
But when it comes to punishment for his niece's alleged killer, and religious relative wants to see punishment, but not an "eye for an eye." "The only just thing for him [Earnest Lee Hargon] and society, is for him to be put away for the rest of his life," Hirtz said. "I don't agree anyone should get the death penalty. Most of our family, which is extensive, says the death penalty is not the way to go in this case."
Prosecutors in Mississippi will seek the death penalty. Earnest Lee Hargon sits in a county jail without bond.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
Greg Seitz, Athletic Director for Jacksonville State University, tweeted that there has been "major roof damage at Pete Mathews Coliseum."
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.