One year later; still no answers for family of crash victim

It's been one year ago today on February 19, 2011 that then 18-year-old Halylie Hines of Murphysboro was killed in a rollover crash.

On that morning police say they were called to the scene at 5 a.m., near the intersection of Wine Hill Road and County Road Five in Randolph County.

When they arrived they found a Jeep rolled off the side of the road and three people thrown from the vehicle. They were identified at the time as 20-year-old Josh Bryant of Steeleville, 21-year-old Chris Allen of Murphysboro and 18-year-old Halylie Hines of Murphysboro.

Bryant was taken to Chester hospital and released later that day. Allen was flown to a Saint Louis hospital in critical condition. He is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Hines was pronounced dead a short while later by the Randolph County coroner.

Now Halylie's family's is wanting some answers as to who was behind the wheel of the Jeep on the morning their daughter was killed.

"They were ejected, they don't know which one was driving out of the two boys. So this is the issue at hand is them not cooperating with police," said Rhonda Hines, Halylie's mother. "So here we are one year later and still nowhere."

Not knowing is something Rhonda and her family are not going to accept.

"This isn't uncommon for this type of accident to have a survivor say that someone else was driving, or they don't know. They have special investigators and departments that can figure out those types of things. They don't need their word, they can use the evidence that is there," said Hines.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash with the assistance from the Illinois State Police.

"You need cooperation from all the witnesses and everyone involved," said Chief Deputy Alan Young. " And so far we have not had the information to take to the state's attorney to get an arrest. With cooperation this would have been taken care of a long time ago. But no one seems to remember anything."

The Hines family says they haven't forgotten Halylie, and they aren't going to give up searching for the truth in her death.

On Sunday Halylie's family and friends protested in front of the Randolph County Courthouse demanding some answers in the case.

