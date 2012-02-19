One year later; still no answers for family of crash victim - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

One year later; still no answers for family of crash victim

Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest
Chester, IL Chester, IL
Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest
Chester, IL Chester, IL
Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest Friends & Family of Halylie Hines protest

It's been one year ago today on February 19, 2011 that then 18-year-old Halylie Hines of Murphysboro was killed in a rollover crash.

On that morning police say they were called to the scene at 5 a.m., near the intersection of Wine Hill Road and County Road Five in Randolph County.

When they arrived they found a Jeep rolled off the side of the road and three people thrown from the vehicle. They were identified at the time as 20-year-old Josh Bryant of Steeleville, 21-year-old Chris Allen of Murphysboro and 18-year-old Halylie Hines of Murphysboro.

Bryant was taken to Chester hospital and released later that day. Allen was flown to a Saint Louis hospital in critical condition. He is now paralyzed from the neck down.

Hines was pronounced dead a short while later by the Randolph County coroner.

Now Halylie's family's is wanting some answers as to who was behind the wheel of the Jeep on the morning their daughter was killed.

"They were ejected, they don't know which one was driving out of the two boys. So this is the issue at hand is them not cooperating with police," said Rhonda Hines, Halylie's mother. "So here we are one year later and still nowhere."

Not knowing is something Rhonda and her family are not going to accept.

"This isn't uncommon for this type of accident to have a survivor say that someone else was driving, or they don't know. They have special investigators and departments that can figure out those types of things. They don't need their word, they can use the evidence that is there," said Hines.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash with the assistance from the Illinois State Police.

"You need cooperation from all the witnesses and everyone involved," said Chief Deputy Alan Young. " And so far we have not had the information to take to the state's attorney to get an arrest. With cooperation this would have been taken care of a long time ago. But no one seems to remember anything."

The Hines family says they haven't forgotten Halylie, and they aren't going to give up searching for the truth in her death.

On Sunday Halylie's family and friends protested in front of the Randolph County Courthouse demanding some answers in the case.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly