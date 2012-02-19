Victim in Graves County home invasion dies

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that left a husband and wife in critical condition.

Scene of the early morning home invasion and shootings, 209 Chris Drive south of Mayfield.

One of the victims in a home invasion in Graves County earlier this week has died.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Richard Jett died Sunday afternoon.

Jett and his wife Sharon of Mayfield were shot after police say a large amount of gunfire was exchanged in their home Thursday.

Authorities call it a random act of violence.

Richard Jett reportedly answered the door of his home around midnight Thursday when three men wearing masks barged inside, shooting Jett and his wife.

Sharon Jett shot back, hitting one of the intruders in the hand.

Two others, including a child, were in the home at the time but were not hurt.

The sheriff says possible murder charges could come down Monday.

Three men were arrested after the home invasion. The suspects are James Kirby, 25, Richard Phipps, 40, and Edwin Russell III, 29, all of Hopkinsville.

It's unclear right now who will face the murder charge.

