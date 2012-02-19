Farmington, Ky. man arrested for attempted murder after police standoff

Kentucky State Police arrested a man for attempted murder after a standoff with police.

Jamie Forrester, 29, of Farmington, Ky. was arrested on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KSP received a shots fired complaint on Jones Road in Calloway County Saturday.

Forrester is accused of firing several rounds into an outbuilding.

Police found Forrester at his home on Mark Duncan Lane, but he refused to come out, and barricaded himself inside his home.

After several hours of negotiations, Forrester came outside and was arrested.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

More charges are pending.

KSP were assisted by the Calloway County Sheriff's Department and Murray Calloway EMS.

