Driver faces DWI drug charges following crash

A Doniphan man faces DWI charges after a crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Joseph Price was eastbound on U.S. 160, three miles west of Doniphan around 2 a.m. when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch, a utility pole and a fence.

Troopers say Price was not wearing a seat belt at the time and sustained moderate injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to Ripley County Memorial Hospital in Doniphan for treatment.

When released from the hospital, troopers say Price will face charges of Driving While Intoxicated on Drugs.

Copyright 2011 KFVS. All rights reserved.