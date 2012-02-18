Final goodbye for 84-year-old store

It was a final goodbye to the general store in Grand Chain.

Everything left inside Huebotter's General Merchandise was auctioned off Saturday.

The iconic store closed about a month ago.

Over time, business dropped off, and the bridge to Paducah took shoppers to Kentucky.

Plus, as the recession wore on customers bought less.

The store open back in 1928.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.