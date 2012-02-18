Wild horse, burro adoption in Fruitland

About 40 wild horses from yearling to five years went up for adoption Saturday at Flickerwood Arena near Fruitland.

More than 100 people came out to see the animals and a little more than a dozen of them found new homes.

Organizers of the event say it was a great turnout.

The U.S. Department of Interior Bureau of Land Management says since the adopt a horse and burro program began in 1971, more than 225,000 animals have found new homes.

Nearly 6,000 of those animals were in Missouri alone.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.