Crews look for Jacque Waller

Search crews took advantage of the nice weather Saturday to look for Jacque Waller.

The Scott County Search and Rescue K9 unit, the Poplar Bluff K9 team, and other volunteers searched two locations in Cape Girardeau County.

Crews asked us not to disclose Saturday's location.

Crews have been searching about every weekend.

Waller has been missing since June 1, 2011.

