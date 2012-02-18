Man arrested on heroin charges in Poplar Bluff

A drug bust in Poplar Bluff shows a growing problem across southeast Missouri.

Police arrested Carlos Rutherford on several charges, including possession of heroin.

Police say the supply is coming from nearby cities to meet a growing demand in rural communities.

Detective James Morgan says more pill addicts are now turning to opium and dealers are charging more for the drug.

"Heroin in the larger cities is cheaper than it is here," said Det. Morgan. "The dealers are making more money in these small, rural communities."

Rutherford's arrest comes after an extensive investigation into a drug trafficking pipeline from St. Louis to Poplar Bluff.

Morgan says police are making more contacts to cut off other suppliers.

