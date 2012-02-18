Police look for 4 people accused of eating, leaving without paying for food

Carbondale Police are looking for four people accused of eating food at a business and leaving without paying for their food.

It happened on Feb. 4 at a business in the 1900 block of West Main Street.

Carbondale Police say four people ate food at the business and left without paying between 3:28 a.m. and 4:33 a.m.

One suspect is described as a black male, 19 to 20 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, short hair, clean shaven, wearing a black button shirt and black pants.

The other suspects are three black females, 19 to 21 years old, 5 foot 3 inches to 5 foot 4 inches tall, 125 to 130 pounds.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

