Woman arrested after armed robbery in Kennett

Kennett Police arrested a woman after an armed robbery Friday night.

Lt. Rick Groves with the Kennett PD says it happened Friday about 8:50 p.m.

Groves says Courtney Smith, 21, walked into the Family Dollar store with a weapon.

She walked away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police arrested the woman a day later.

Police say she admitted to the crime.



Charges of robbery 1st degree and armed criminal action are pending against Smith.

