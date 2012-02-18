Man arrested after burglary, police chase in Carbondale

Carbondale Police arrested a man after a burglary and police chase on Feb. 15.

Carbondale Police responded to a business burglary report at 3:47 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the 1300 block of East Mall Drive.

The front door glass had been smashed and property was stolen.

When officer arrived, the suspect left in a vehicle that collided with a police squad car.

Police chased the vehicle until it crashed in a ditch near the intersection of East Park Street and South Giant City Road.

Police arrested Sherman M. Dupree, 40, of Carbondale. He is charged with burglary along with numerous traffic offenses. Dupree was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The stolen property was recovered. The burglary investigation continues.

