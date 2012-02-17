Ill. man arrested for possession of meth

A Perry County, Ill. man was arrested Friday afternoon for violating probation and possessing meth and other drugs.

Brant A. Sizemore, 36, of Du Quoin was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance Lorazepan, a schedule 4 drug; unlawful possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for violation of probation.

Investigators say Sizemore was first arrested at the Perry County, Ill. courthouse for violation his probation then police found meth in three small filters and the Lorazepan. Also a small straw believed to be an item of drug paraphernalia used in either ingesting bath salts or meth was seized.

