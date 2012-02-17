Amber Alert issued for Ill. 8-year-old

At the request of the Palatine Police Department, the Illinois Emergency Alert system is activated for an Amber Alert.

Eriberto Perez was abducted from 430 West Palatine Road, Apartment 1 in Palatine Illinois last night, February,16 2012 at 8:30 p.m.

Police say Eriberto Perez is an 8-year-old white male who is 4 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a red shirt with black sleeves and blue jeans.

Authorities say the child was taken by William Cruz who is a 30 year old white male. He is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair in a crew cut and brown eyes. He is wearing a gray and white hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white Nike gym shoes. He has a tattoo on his right wrist and also his left arm. The vehicle is a silver 2001 Chrysler 4 door with Illinois license P530118

Anyone with information should call 911 and say they have an Amber Alert report.

