Fort in process of being released from prison

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, Todd Fort is in the process of being released on Friday.



The sexual assault case against former Saline County Chief Deputy Todd Fort came to an end in September 2011 with a guilty plea.

Fort pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse as part of a plea deal with the state.

All other charges against Fort were dropped.

A judge sentenced him to 3 years in prison with credit for time already served.

Fort's attorney said back in September, that he'll be out of prison in about 4 months.

Fort was accused of having sex with a teen starting when she was 16-years-old.

