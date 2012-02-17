Beshear: "No significant damage" on Eggner's Ferry Bridge piers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Beshear: "No significant damage" on Eggner's Ferry Bridge piers

(KFVS) -

Gov. Steve Beshear said today that an underwater inspection team concluded that the crash of a cargo ship into the Eggner's Ferry Bridge on Kentucky Lake caused "no significant damage" to the bridge's piers.

State officials say the administration had already launched a project to replace the obsolete Eggner's Ferry Bridge and a similarly aged and obsolete bridge over Lake Barkley, on the other side of Land Between the Lakes.

The recommended highway plan that Gov. Beshear sent to the General Assembly on Jan. 17 provides $330 million in construction funding, but it will take years to complete two new, four-lane bridges, according to state officials.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Mike Hancock said results of the emergency underwater inspection were encouraging to KYTC engineers.

"We're still gathering information on the bridge piers. But the engineering dive team found that the base of the bridge structure is substantially sound," Secretary Hancock said. "With the existing piers as a sound starting point, this should help simplify efforts to replace the missing truss and deck section taken out by the ship."

According to a news release, the four-person team contracted from Chicago-based Collins Engineers Inc. performed a detailed visual and tactile examination of the accessible surfaces of three piers – Nos. 5, 6 and 7 – near the impact area. The team, including three engineer-divers, used high-resolution acoustic imaging equipment to check for impact damage and also to map the channel bottom around each pier.

Jim LeFevre, Chief District Engineer for Department of Highways District 1, said the combination of sonar scans and up-close examination by the divers provided information that will be valuable for engineers as efforts to repair the bridge move forward.

"In the week after the crash, we developed about six options that we thought were viable," LeFevre said. "We've taken the approach that the physical condition of the piers and the remaining bridge structure would point us to the best of those options as we move forward. This information, added to information gleaned from ongoing inspections and laser monitoring, is very valuable."

The inspection team report said Piers 5, 6 and 7 are in "fair condition from the waterline to the channel bottom."

"Piers 5, 6 and 7 of the bridge showed no signs of significant damage below water as a result of the ship collision," the report said. However, the pier cap, a horizontal concrete beam that helps support the bridge deck, was damaged when the truss span was torn away and will need to be repaired if the truss span is to be replaced, the report said.

The team recommended that the piers be closely monitored for rotation or settlement with the use of survey methods including benchmark points and 3D laser scanning, according to a news release. The team also said the piers should undergo another underwater inspection in at least two years.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

Powered by Frankly