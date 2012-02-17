KSP: Escaped Ky. inmate captured

An inmate who walked away from a work detail in Paducah was only able to enjoy a few hours of freedom.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities captured Jason A. Chancellor shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. Chancellor previously walked away from a work detail in Cardinal Point around 2:30 p.m., state police said.

Chancellor will likely face additional charges.

