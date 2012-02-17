Two arrested after early morning stabbing in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two arrested after early morning stabbing in Cape Girardeau

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Dalton Burns (Source: Cape Girardeau PD) Dalton Burns (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
Prince Blair (Cape Girardeau PD) Prince Blair (Cape Girardeau PD)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a local hospital a little after 2 a.m. Friday after a stabbing victim was brought in.

Hickey said the incident happened in the 600 block of S. Spring. He said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle, when they pulled up to the driver's home and exited the vehicle, several subjects assaulted the victim.

While investigating at the hospital, speaking to the witness and victim, Hickey said a vehicle pulled up at the hospital where several subjects got out. Hickey said one of them had an injury to his hand.

According to Hickey, the witness identified three of the subjects as possible suspects in the assault and the two were arrested.

He said one of the suspects was a 21-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, one was a 19-year-old from Cape Girardeau and the third one was another 19 year old from New York.

Warrants were issued this afternoon for Prince D. Blair, 19 from New York, and Dalton W. Burns, 19, from Cape Girardeau.  Both men were charged with class A felony assault in the first degree.  Both have a $75,000 bond and were taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail, Hickey said.

Hickey said the victim had serious stab wounds to his chest and stomach and is being treated at a local hospital. Hickey said he is a 31-year-old man from Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

