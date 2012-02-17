Body found in bed of pickup identified

Jefferson County Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer said the body of a man found in the bed of a pickup in DeSoto, Mo. Wednesday night has been identified as a missing man.

Boyer said Robert P. Powell, Jr. of Hillsboro, Mo. was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 11 by a family member. Powell was last heard from on Saturday Feb. 4 at about 7 p.m. by the family member.

According to Boyer, the investigation into his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 636-797-5515.

