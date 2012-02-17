Wild horse adoption at Flickerwood

Dozens of wild horses from yearlings to five-year-olds will be up for adoption this weekend at Flickerwood Arena near Fruitland.

Horses under three years old will be for sold for $125, those older are $25.

A buddy program is also available where you can choose a companion horse for an additional $25.

The animals can be viewed Friday from 2-7 p.m. and the adoption is Saturday from 8-5 p.m.

The adoption is on a first come, first serve basis.

Since the adopt a horse and burro program began in 1971, more than 225-thousand animals have found new homes nationwide.

