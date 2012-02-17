Authorities seek Ky. man accused of stalking - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities seek Ky. man accused of stalking

Ellis M. McCampbell (Source: Graves Co. SO) Ellis M. McCampbell (Source: Graves Co. SO)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities are looking for western Ky. man accused of stalking a woman.

Ellis M. McCampbell, 42 of Mayfield, was arrested Monday and charged with 1st degree stalking, a class D felony.

Deputies say on Saturday, February 11,  the sheriff's office received information from McCampbell's former girlfriend that he had been sending several text messages and also calling her cell phone several times.

According to the sheriff's office, McCampbell had an order not to have contact with the victim through Graves Circuit Court in a pending case while sending these messages. According to the sheriff's office,  he also had an order to have no contact with the victim in a 2010 case where he plead guilty to assaulting her.

Investigators say McCampbell had been calling neighbors of the woman to check with them to see if she was at home and to send messages to her through the neighbor.

McCampbell was arrested on a traffic stop at North 1st Street and East Broadway on Monday at 3:10 p.m., and was taken to the Graves County Jail. 

According to the sheriff's office, late that night McCampbell was bonded out of the jail after posting a $2,500 surety bond.  When he bonded out of jail he was order again to have no contact with the victim.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, McCampbell sent several text messages and two pictures from his cell phone to the victim.  Because these messages were sent, an arrest warrant was issued for McCampbell on Thursday for violation of conditions of release, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators say McCampbell has been in contact with the sheriff's office but has not turned himself in. 

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of McCampbell to contact them at 270-247-4501.

